BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis
BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis
Tuts Treasure Tower mengajak para penggemar tema Mesir kuno menjelajahi kemegahan piramida, kuil megah, dan menara penuh peninggalan bersejarah yang menyimpan berbagai misteri. Dengan sentuhan visual yang kaya akan ornamen emas, hieroglif, serta artefak khas peradaban Firaun, permainan ini menghadirkan atmosfer petualangan yang terasa begitu hidup. BEWOKWIN menghadirkan Tuts Treasure Tower sebagai pilihan menarik bagi pencinta tema eksplorasi, memadukan desain modern, efek visual yang memukau, dan nuansa klasik Mesir dalam satu pengalaman yang berkesan. Setiap detail dibuat untuk menghadirkan suasana penuh rasa penasaran, seolah membawa pemain menelusuri lorong-lorong rahasia yang menyimpan harta karun legendaris.
Keunikan Tuts Treasure Tower terletak pada konsep petualangan yang berpadu dengan kemegahan budaya Mesir kuno, menciptakan pengalaman visual yang elegan dan penuh karakter. Simbol-simbol khas Firaun, patung dewa, permata berharga, hingga peti harta emas memperkuat identitas permainan sekaligus memberikan kesan premium di setiap momen. Bersama BEWOKWIN, Tuts Treasure Tower menjadi destinasi bagi pencinta tema arkeologi dan fantasi yang ingin menikmati eksplorasi penuh warna dengan atmosfer eksotis. Perjalanan menembus misteri menara harta menghadirkan sensasi petualangan yang semakin menarik, menjadikan setiap langkah terasa seperti membuka rahasia besar yang telah tersembunyi selama ribuan tahun.
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BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis
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Apakah itu BEWOKWIN?
Apakah itu BEWOKWIN?
BEWOKWIN merupakan platform komunitas digital yang membahas berbagai topik seputar game dan hiburan online.
Ada banyak ya dan terdiri dari 72 pasaran resmi yang bisa kamu mainkan setiap harinya!
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Ada banyak ya dan terdiri dari 72 pasaran resmi yang bisa kamu mainkan setiap harinya!
Limited Time Promotion
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Disconnect your Apple device from your connected devices and iCloud. For detailed instructions, refer to the Removal Guide.
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Visit any iStudio store (excluding Airport Terminal locations) for a device assessment.
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Receive the trade-in value of your device and immediately apply it towards the purchase of a new device.
Please contact us at [email protected] if you have other enquiries. Trade-in program is provided by "Carousell".
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What do I need to bring along?
You will be required to bring your charger and cable for laptops.
What if I do not like the value after assessment?
You can choose to not accept the trade-in value, but the value shown is final.
Can multiple devices be traded in during the same transaction?
Unfortunately, only one device can be traded in per transaction.
Do I get to keep the memory card from the trade-in devices?
We recommend that you remove and keep all your memory cards before you trade-in a device
Would I be able to get back my old device back after the trade-in?
You would not be able to retrieve your old device as all trade-ins are final. Prior to trading in your device, we recommend backing up all your important content such as contacts, photos, videos, etc.
Can I trade-in my device if it does not work?
We would not be able to assess your device if we are unable to power on your device.
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You can head down to our stores to get your device assessed by our iStudio Experts to check if it is accepted.
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- "Customer" means the undersigned that is the owner of the Product or has been authorised by the owner of the Product to make decisions on the Product.
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- iStudio trade-in programme is only available at all iStudio stores (excluding Airport Terminal Stores)
- Total trade-in value is not transferable.
- iStudio reserves the right to refuse any customer's eligibility at any time in its discretion in the even of such customer's breach or suspected breach of any of the terms and conditions herein without prior notification or any liability to such customer whatsoever.
- iStudio reserves the right to vary any term or condition. iStudio will, where it is practicable to do so, give customers advance notice (which may be through written notice, electronic mail letters, iStudio website, or such other forms as iStudio deems appropriate) of such changes.
- This iStudio Trade-in programme is limited to one (1) device per eligible trade-in.
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