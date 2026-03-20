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BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis

SKU: MDYT7ZP/A 6916851

  • iPad_Pro_13-in_M5_WiFi_Space_Black_PDP_Image_Position_1__SGMY-EN

BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis

Tuts Treasure Tower mengajak para penggemar tema Mesir kuno menjelajahi kemegahan piramida, kuil megah, dan menara penuh peninggalan bersejarah yang menyimpan berbagai misteri. Dengan sentuhan visual yang kaya akan ornamen emas, hieroglif, serta artefak khas peradaban Firaun, permainan ini menghadirkan atmosfer petualangan yang terasa begitu hidup. BEWOKWIN menghadirkan Tuts Treasure Tower sebagai pilihan menarik bagi pencinta tema eksplorasi, memadukan desain modern, efek visual yang memukau, dan nuansa klasik Mesir dalam satu pengalaman yang berkesan. Setiap detail dibuat untuk menghadirkan suasana penuh rasa penasaran, seolah membawa pemain menelusuri lorong-lorong rahasia yang menyimpan harta karun legendaris.

Keunikan Tuts Treasure Tower terletak pada konsep petualangan yang berpadu dengan kemegahan budaya Mesir kuno, menciptakan pengalaman visual yang elegan dan penuh karakter. Simbol-simbol khas Firaun, patung dewa, permata berharga, hingga peti harta emas memperkuat identitas permainan sekaligus memberikan kesan premium di setiap momen. Bersama BEWOKWIN, Tuts Treasure Tower menjadi destinasi bagi pencinta tema arkeologi dan fantasi yang ingin menikmati eksplorasi penuh warna dengan atmosfer eksotis. Perjalanan menembus misteri menara harta menghadirkan sensasi petualangan yang semakin menarik, menjadikan setiap langkah terasa seperti membuka rahasia besar yang telah tersembunyi selama ribuan tahun.

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BEWOKWIN merupakan platform komunitas digital yang membahas berbagai topik seputar game dan hiburan online.

Komunitas ini terbuka bagi semua pengguna yang memiliki minat terhadap dunia game dan teknologi digital.

Pengguna dapat menemukan informasi game terbaru, diskusi komunitas, dan berbagai konten hiburan digital.

Ya, platform ini dapat diakses melalui smartphone, tablet, maupun komputer desktop.

Komunitas yang aktif, akses yang mudah, dan pembaruan informasi secara berkala menjadi keunggulan utamanya.
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BEWOKWIN: Tuts Treasure Tower, Misteri Harta Firaun dan Jackpot Fantastis

SKU: MDYT7ZP/A 6916851

$3,499.00 SGD

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or $249.99/mo. for 12 mo. Learn more about financing
Color - Space Black
Model

Make room for everything.

How much storage you need depends on how you use your iPad. More room means you can store more apps, music, movies, and books. It also lets you store RAW images, 4K videos, 3D renders, illustrations, and other large files.Over time you may add more content to your iPad, so you’ll want to think about how your storage needs may change.

256GB or 512GB

Models with 256GB or 512GB storage come with the M5 chip (9‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, and 12GB of memory).

1TB or 2TB

Models with 1TB or 2TB storage come with the M5 chip (10‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, and 16GB of memory).

Increased memory means that more apps can continue to run in the background, and pro apps and games can process or render larger projects or scenes more smoothly.

Storage is measured in gigabytes (GB) and terabytes (TB).
Note: Available space is less and varies due to many factors. Storage capacity subject to change based on software version, settings, and iPad model. 1GB = 1 billion bytes; 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity less.
Connectivity

Learn more about the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

A faster wireless connection with Wi‑Fi 7 with Apple N1.

iPad Pro supports Wi‑Fi 7 technology for a fast connection to Wi‑Fi networks in your home, a coffee shop, the school library, or an airport.*

Stay connected anywhere with cellular data.

If you’re someplace where there’s no Wi‑Fi, iPad Pro with Wi‑Fi + Cellular lets you stay connected to fast cellular data networks.

  • eSIM lets you easily set up a cellular connection right from your iPad Pro, with no long-term commitment.**
  • Browse the web, send email and text messages, access your files, and more. All on the go.
  • Stay in touch with friends and family. Or collaborate with coworkers.
  • Get blazing-fast 5G cellular and LTE coverage from select carriers.***
  • Connect to a cellular network or add data anytime you need it.
  • Stay connected when you travel — in over 190 countries and regions.
  • Choose from a variety of carrier partners or add to your existing plan.
* Wi‑Fi 7 available in countries and regions where supported.
** Not all carriers support eSIM. See your carrier for more details. eSIM technology works with iPad Pro (M4 and M5), iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation and later), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Air (M2 and M3), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (A16), iPad (7th generation and later), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad mini (5th and 6th generation).
*** Data plan required. 5G is available in selected markets and through selected network providers. Speeds vary based on site conditions and network. For details on 5G support, contact your network provider and see apple.com/ipad/cellular.

BEWOKWIN

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Minimal Deposit Rp5,000
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We’ve got you covered.

  • Unlimited repairs for accidental damage helps you save when the unexpected happens.
  • Batteries are covered at no cost if it holds less than 80% capacity.
  • Repairs backed by Apple at Apple Authorised Service Providers around the world.
  • Get Apple-certified service from Elush Service Provider at any iStudio Store (excluding iStudio Terminal Stores).
Learn more about AppleCare+

Terms and Conditions including service fees apply and are subject to change. Feature availability and options may vary.

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BEWOKWIN merupakan platform komunitas digital yang membahas berbagai topik seputar game dan hiburan online.

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BEWOKWIN GAME

Color: Space Black
Storage: 2TB
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Glass Type: Standard Glass

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